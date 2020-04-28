New release dates for ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ and ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced the official release dates of two of its biggest exclusives for the year: The Last Of Us Part II and Ghost Of Tsushima.

The new dates were revealed by Herman Hulst, head of SIE Worldwide Studios, through a new post on the official PlayStation blog. The Last Of Us Part II, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013’s critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic RPG The Last Of Us, will now launch on June 19.

The announcement should come as good news for fans, seeing that just earlier this month, it was announced that SIE would be delaying the game indefinitely. The company subsequently handed out automatic refunds to gamers who had pre-ordered the game.

Meanwhile, Ghost Of Tsushima has now been pushed back by three weeks, from June 26 to July 17. Developer Sucker Punch addressed the delay on Twitter, citing challenges faced because of its shift to a work-from-home setting due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As you may have seen, Ghost of Tsushima is moving out just a few weeks to July 17. There have certainly been challenges in adapting to game development in a Work From Home environment, but thanks to an incredible effort by our worldwide team, Ghost is nearly ready for release… — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 July 17 (@SuckerPunchProd) April 27, 2020

Sucker Punch had previously noted to Official PlayStation Magazine that the game was “on track” for its original June release date. The report also featured in-depth details about the gameplay and the title’s open-world design.

Soon after the new release dates were announced, Naughty Dog took to Twitter to address the recent leaks and spoilers for the game. “Do your best to avoid spoilers and we ask that you don’t spoil it for others. The Last Of Us Part II will be in your hands soon. No matter what you see and hear, the final experience will be worth it.”

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

Earlier this month, Sony unveiled its Play At Home initiative, which provided players with two free games on the PlayStation 4: Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey. The title are currently available for digital download and once players redeem the games, they can keep them.