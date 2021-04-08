New ‘Resident Evil Village’ gameplay will debut next week

Capcom has announced the Resident Evil Showcase will air next week featuring new gameplay footage for the upcoming Resident Evil Village.

A new April Showcase was announced last month, but Capcom has confirmed that it will air on April 15 at 15:00 PT/ 18:00 ET/ 23:00 BST. The community will be able to tune into the livestream which will be available to watch on Twitch and YouTube.

During the Showcase, Capcom has shared that the players can expect brand new trailer and gameplay to be revealed, some of which was shown in a short teaser trailer for the upcoming livestream, “along with a few other surprises as well”.

Brace yourselves for the next Resident Evil Showcase which goes live on April 15th at 3 PM PDT / 11 PM BST! Once again hosted by Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), watch the teaser below for more info, and join the Resident Evil Re:Verse Open Beta Test while you wait! pic.twitter.com/ZFNhSfztRM — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) April 8, 2021

The previous Resident Evil Showcase, which aired in January, revealed a new look at the next installment in the series along with a new an official release date of May 7, 2021. A demo titled Maiden, which is currently available for PS5 owners, was also announced at the time and allows players to experience a short teaser of the upcoming Village title.

Additionally, a Twitter user has discovered that a new Resident Evil Village Demo may have been added to the PlayStation Database. The file is around 284 MB and has a release date of “very soon”. A new demo has yet to be announced, but players might expect the reveal during the livestream on April 15.

Capcom also shared that Village‘s multiplayer, RE:Verse, is now live in an Open Beta Test for players to sign up for.

Resident Evil Village‘s many villains includes a tall, mysterious vampire named Lady Dimitrescu, who players have become fans of in the short time since her debut. Capcom recently revealed the height of the countess in a new post, as fans were trying to figure it out themselves.

Resident Evil Village launches on May 7 for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Google Stadia.