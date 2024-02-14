New ‘Silent Hill 2’ trailer does not “reflect the spirit” of the game, claims Bloober

Bloober Team president Piotr Babieno has hit back at the criticism a recent gameplay trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake has received, saying the video does not accurately “reflect the spirit” of the game.

After years of speculation, it was confirmed that Bloober Team were working on a remake of Silent Hill 2 in 2022. The game still doesn’t have a release window but last month, Konami released a new gameplay trailer which showcased “improvised and modernised” combat, seemingly inspired by the Resident Evil remakes.

However, the response to the trailer was mixed with many fans criticising the graphics, the gameplay and the focus on combat. “Ah yes, everyone remembers Silent Hill 2 for the fight scenes,” wrote one fan. “There is a complete lack of anxiety. Looks like an action game,” added another.

In a new interview [seen by Eurogamer Poland and translated by VGC] Babieno said:“We are not responsible for the marketing side. That is entirely the responsibility of our partner [Konami]. Certainly this trailer does not reflect the spirit of the game.”

“It is not the spirit of what it used to be or what we are creating now. We are trying to fully reflect this romantic vision about the game, which debuted 22 years ago,” he continued. “We think that when players see the real gameplay, the real game, they will judge it in a completely different way.”

Previously Bloober said it was only going to make “very safe” changes to Silent Hill 2.

It’s not the first time there has been a little bit of friction between Bloober and Konami though. In a message asking for “patience” in regards to release details, Bloober wrote: “Once Konami, as the game’s publisher, shares more information, we are confident that the wait will be worthwhile.”

