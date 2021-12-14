New ‘Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’ characters have been revealed

Square Enix has shared new details for its upcoming RPG Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, including new characters and locations.

In a new blog post, the publisher revealed a look at two brand-new characters who the main cast will meet along the way. First, there’s Sophia, a warrior who “holds the same unwavering conviction as Jack and his friends.” Sophia will join the group on their journey.

Astos is the king of the dark elves and lives in the Western Keep, and the other character detailed. “Although possessing a certain beauty, he carries an air of pestilence. He seems to know about Jack and the others.”

Square also revealed the first look of Tiamat, the multi-headed Fiend of Wind who attacks using its long necks and tail, while also casting wind-element attacks such as Whirlwind and Tempest.

New locations were also revealed, including the ancient castle named the Western Keep, a translucent tower named the Crystal Mirage, and the Flying Fortress–a castle that towers in the sky.

New cutscene images from Stranger of Paradise were shared that show the main cast with Astos as he shows them a futuristic map, appearing to give advice. A separate screenshot also shows Sophia carrying a black crystal, just like Jack and his crew.

Finally, Square detailed the game’s job system. In Stranger of Paradise, the player can assign Jack and his companions with different roles in combat – these include Swordsman, Mage, and Pugilist – and new combat images were also shared showing them in action.

Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

