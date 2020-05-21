New ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ video highlights gameplay, open world design

In the latest episode of its Inside series, Naughty Dog went into details about The Last Of Us Part II’s gameplay and open world design.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the developers went over a number of gameplay elements from the upcoming title, ranging from dodging to running away to crafting. The clip also featured a few new scenes of in-game footage, mostly from combat scenarios.

Naughty Dog also dove into The Last Of Us Part II’s expansive open world and level design in the eight-minute interview. “In this game we’ve gone so far in making the level design open that there are actually entire story moments, entire combat encounters, full scripted sequences that you may completely miss,” said co-director Anthony Newman.

“There are things where we feel like, even though a portion of our player base may never see these things, the fact that when you do encounter them you feel like you discovered them, it lends them this charm and this magic that I think is unique to games.”

Watch the full episode below:

The video is the second of four episodes in the weekly Inside The Last Of Us Part II series, following last week’s ‘Inside The Story’. That video took a closer look at the game’s narrative, including a glimpse into Ellie and Joel’s life in Jackson after the events of the original game.

Earlier this month, Naughty Dog released a new story trailer for The Last Of Us Part II. It provided information about what transpired between the game’s two protagonists, Ellie and Joel, after the last game, as well as what this sequel holds.

The Last Of Us Part II is scheduled to launch on June 19, exclusively for the PlayStation 4.