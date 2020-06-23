Activision has released a new trailer for the upcoming Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster which reveals new playable skaters alongside news of a demo coming on August 14.

Amongst the roster of new character are Lizzie Armanto, who was once known as ‘Tony Hawk’s protégé’, and Tony Hawk’s son, Riley Hawk. Other characters include Leo Baker, Leticia Bufoni, Nyjah Huston, Tyshawn Jones, Aori Nishimura and Shane O’Neill. The skaters will bring their signature tricks and moves to the game for players to perform for the ultimate combo.

Digital pre-orders for the game are now live and those who pre-purchase it will gain access to a demo set to arrive this coming August. The exclusive demo will feature the series’ signature Warehouse location which was the first level created in the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise.

Check out the new trailer below:

The official description for the game reads: “Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 remasters the first two games in the Tony Hawk franchise into one awesome package. The game will blend all the original levels, old-school tricks and more that gamers remember with beautifully recreated levels to provide fans with stunning gameplay experiences.”

The remake is being developed by Vicarious Vision who previously worked on bringing back PlayStation mascot Crash Bandicoot in the N. Sane Trilogy. The trilogy received favourable reviews upon its release and beat Horizon Zero Dawn at the time for being the best-selling exclusive launch of the year.

A new Crash Bandicoot was recently announced and is coming October 2. The game is developed by Toys for Bob who also worked on bringing the N. Sane Trilogy to life.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is out on September 4 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.