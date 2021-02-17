New trailer for ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ Season Two reveals a release date and more

Activision has released a brand-new cinematic trailer for the upcoming second season of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, which is set to launch on February 25.

While Treyarch has remained tight-lipped about the upcoming update, the new trailer does hint at what fans can expect. These include a couple of new faces, which could mean fresh operators, as well as a bunch of new weapons.

The trailer follows a team of soldiers flying over a jungle in Laos in pursuit of a character named Naga – a supposed villain who, per the official Call Of Duty blog, is “a ruthless trafficker” of the biochemical weapon Nova 6. The team is also in search of CIA operative Russell Adler, who at the end of Season 1 gets captured by an antagonist named Vikhor “Stitch” Kuzmin.

Watch the full trailer below.

The new cinematic trailer is a continuation from a cutscene that Treyarch officially released last week. The cutscene depicts Adler being captured by Stitch following a firefight at The Pines. Watch the clip below.

Treyarch has now officially released the new #BlackOpsColdWar cutscene (which first showed in #Warzone). "The story continues in Season Two." pic.twitter.com/w4f186GNri — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) February 9, 2021

It was revealed late last week that Black Ops Cold War, which first released in November last year, has already become one of the top 20 best-selling games of all time in the United States dating back to 1989.