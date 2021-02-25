Housemarque has revealed a new trailer for its PS5 exclusive Returnal.

The clip focuses on the game’s alien setting of Atropos, which evidently has a lot of variety of environments that’s constantly shifting, as the protagonist Selene remarks, “The forest is a swamp now.”

Other environments include a hostile desert and and ancient city ruins, yet also a normal-looking house, which suggests some potential psychological twists in the story.

However, these areas don’t appear to be strictly different. In one scene a towering structure in a desert wasteland seems to be the same coordinates for an icy region.

Returnal is a third-person shooter that’s structured as a roguelike, where the player is trapped in a time loop. Each time the player dies, they start from the beginning only for the planet to change its environment, altering the gameplay each time.

While the latest clip isn’t very action-packed, the announcement trailer indicates Returnal will maintain the fast-paced, gun-based action combat and stunning visual effects that Housemarque made its name with in Nex Machina and PS4 launch title Resogun.

Returnal was originally slated to launch next month but was delayed by six weeks to allow the team more time to polish the game. It will now release on April 30.

In other news, Sony will be making Ratchet & Clank available for all PS4 and PS5 users for free in March, as part of its Stay At Home initiative.

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has also confirmed that more PlayStation titles will be coming to PC, starting with Days Gone in the spring.