‘New World’ disables wealth transfers as new exploit appears

Amazon Games Studio has disabled wealth transfers in New World after a new duplication exploit has surfaced.

New World wealth transfers allow players to send money between trading posts, guild treasuries, and other players. However, a new exploit has emerged that can allow players to send money without losing any. This can lead to runaway income and threatens the economy of New World.

New World community manager Tosch has posted on the forum saying, “We are aware of a possible duplication exploit that has been circulating the forums and social media. We are disabling all forms of wealth transfer between players (i.e. sending currency, guild treasury, trading post, player to player trading) while we investigate. Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against.”

Advertisement

They added that “Once the duplication exploit has been investigated and we are ready to turn on wealth transfer again, we will update this post. Thank you for your understanding.”

This is the second time that a money duplicating exploit has been uncovered in New World. The last time this happened, Amazon Games Studio took the same steps and disabled wealth transfers. Eventually, the exploit was stopped, and wealth trading returned.

In other New World news, Amazon Games Studio has said that a minimap is not a priority. They will allow players to use a third party minimap mod and won’t punish anyone using it. Amazon’s mod policy is still unclear, and players were concerned that using the mod could lead to actions against them, such as bans.

Amazon explained that it is concerned that adding a minimap will have a “negative effect on immersion”. It added that it “could change open-world behaviour”. That could lead to players exploring the game differently.

In other news, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available for free, almost one month before the game’s campaign launches.