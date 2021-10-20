‘New World’ patch notes share server transfer news, fixes invincibility bug

New World patch 1.0.3 begins the “safe, incremental approach” to server transfers, adds free emotes, and introduces plenty of important bug fixes.

The New World patch notes were posted yesterday (October 19), detailing all of the changes made with update 1.0.3.

The patch notes share that Amazon Game Studios has “laid the final groundwork for the server transfer feature”, though the feature itself will not be available straight away. While the framework has been added with update 1.0.3, the studio plans “to monitor the framework we created without turning transfers on immediately”.

If everything seems to work alright, Amazon Game Studios will test the feature on one server before fully deploying character server transfers to all regions.

Take a look at the patch notes to learn about bug fixes, QOL adjustments, and our plans for rolling out server transfers! 📜Patch Notes: https://t.co/do6uw45lpl pic.twitter.com/MdpL9baaav — New World (@playnewworld) October 19, 2021

With the New World update, all players will be granted a free emote called The Stoic. The emote, given away to thank players for bearing through launch, is also joined by a free Waiting emote which is available at the in-game store.

Patch 1.0.3 also makes a host of bug fixes – including “a few other urgent fixes” for issues that emerged recently. Most importantly, it fixes an issue where players could achieve invincibility. The urgent fixes also addressed taxes not being properly sent to the controlling company’s treasury.

Other fixes include “general performance improvements for visual artifacts and graphics settings”, as well as problems with the tier 4 and tier 4 Azoth Staffs. The notes also request any players who are currently trapped in an instance “contact customer support” to receive help in moving them to freedom.

New World patch 1.0.3 changes the amount of loot players can gain from chests, as an issue from update 1.0.2 was “causing too many refining reagents to roll from chests”.

In other news, Blizzard co-head Mike Ybarra has revealed that he and his guild sell World Of Warcraft raid boosts.