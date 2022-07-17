‘New World’ summer update lets players form their own band

New World is getting a new summer-themed event in Summer Medleyfaire, and it’s set to include new music, activities and even some fishing additions.

While the update is still only in the game’s public test realm (PTR), it’s expected to launch sometime later this month.

Summer Medleyfaire brings with it a new limited-time musical instrument mini-game. Players can choose between a guitar, mandolin, upright bass, drums or azoth flute and perform solo or with a band to earn tips and other bonuses.

Fishing is also a significant part of the Summer Medleyfaire update, as the player chases prize catches, like the Aeternum Sturgeon. Using Mount-a-Catch stations you’ll also be able to mount your fish for display in houses.

Alongside the Medleyfaire is the new Barnacles & Black Powder Expedition, which pits the player against Admiral Blackpowder and his crew. This expedition is intended to be end-game content and will launch with three different mutators and be active for two weeks.

In a blog post regarding the event, developer Amazon Game Studios elaborated on the design process for the summer celebration.

The beach party idea behind the event is clear from the concept art shared by the New World team, and artist Andy Lee wrote about the thought process behind the design of the Summer Medleyfaire environments: “We wanted bright and colourful palettes to represent the excitement of summer and leaned heavily on coastal or beach motifs like bonfires, tiki torches, and grilling.”

Lee also revealed that the primary inspiration for the Summer Medleyfaire was modern-day music festivals. “Overall, the creation of the environment and its various components were fun to create. There weren’t too many challenges. One of the main discussions we had when concepting this area was how we were going to take the modern idea of a music concert and fit it into a period location with more fantastical elements.”

In other news, the developers of Factorio are facing backlash following a £140 price hike for Russians.