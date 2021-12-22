‘New World’ update resets faction cooldown time to create “level playing field”

The 1.2.1 New World update went live yesterday (21 December), which has reset faction cooldown for all players.

The move is designed to create “a level playing field,” amidst the New World world merges that are currently ongoing. In the patch notes for 1.2.1, developers explained: “Once players choose or change a faction the duration of the cooldown will be set to 60 days.”

In an announcement earlier this week, devs said the change “will allow sets with lower populations post-merge to use game modes such as war and PVP while we work toward a better solution for how to get them to a more populated world.”

The 1.2.1 update was “focused on resolving some of the issues that have arisen from our December Update.”

View our patch notes for a full list of changes and fixes! 📜 https://t.co/nq9fMZmq8n Downtime will be held today, 12/21 at 11 PM PT [2 AM ET/ 8 AM CET] and will last 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/QCjA7lGn5h — New World (@playnewworld) December 22, 2021

Check out the patch notes below:

– Restricted Coin Lockboxes earned from the Tree of Light to players level 15 and above to coincide with when Event Quests are enabled for players. This change was implemented to discourage bad actors from repeatedly creating new characters in an attempt to exploit the availability of coin.

– Reduced the amount of characters that can be created per day per account.

– Fixed an issue causing Azoth balances to not update after fast traveling or crafting.

– Azoth balances should now adjust to show the amount spent when traveling or crafting.

– Fixed an issue that caused potions to drop at multiple gear scores resulting in inventory stacking issues.

– To enable a level playing field for players, we reset the faction cooldown time for all players. Once players choose or change a faction the duration of the cooldown will be set to 60 days.

– Fixed an issue that occasionally caused the “Weavers Needed” Town Project mission for the Winter Convergence to not be completed if attempting to craft in Everfall.

The ongoing New World server merges are being done to combat “suboptimal” player experiences, and whilst the team doesn’t say it, this is more than likely to combat falling and/or low player numbers in a server.

It comes after the game lost 500,000 players in its first month.