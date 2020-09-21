Next-gen sci-fi game ‘Jett: The Far Shore’ has been delayed to 2021

Video game developer Superbrothers has announced that it is pushing back its upcoming next-gen science fiction game, Jett: The Far Shore, to next year.

The developer revealed the game’s delay via its website. “Jett: The Far Shore, is now fixin’ to deploy in 2021 on PlayStation consoles and PC on the Epic Games Store. Hectic times, so we’ve revised our trajectory. It’ll be stellar, when it alights.”

“We’re glad to report we’ve come a long way in a brief while, and that Jett is shaping up to be something pretty special,” Superbrothers added. “However, as of now it seems we’re in need of more time in order for Jett to soar, and for the squad to complete this interstellar trip in good condition.”

Jett: The Far Shore was revealed during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming showcase in June, and was initially announced to release this Holiday Season for the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC via the Epic Games Store.

Check out the reveal trailer below.

While core details of the game’s narrative have not been revealed, the reveal trailer gives players a taste of what to expect from the interstellar sci-fi adventure. The trailer hints at players exploring the galaxy to find a new home for humankind.

An expected release window for Jett: The Far Shore has not been announced. The game will be a PlayStation console exclusive, meaning it will not release on other platforms besides PlayStation and PC for a limited time.

In other gaming news, Sony has announced that upcoming first-party exclusives such as Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West will release on PS4 alongside the PS5. PS4 owners of these games will be given free next-gen upgrades when they make the jump to PS5.