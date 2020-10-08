Next-gen version of ‘Genshin Impact’ in the works, but not for Xbox

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo has confirmed that it is planning to bring the popular new action role-playing game to next-gen consoles.

Speaking to IGN Japan, a miHoYo representative revealed that the studio is already working on a next-gen version of the game. “We already have plans in regards to Genshin Impact on next-gen consoles, and we will update everyone accordingly at a future date,” the rep said.

The spokesperson then clarified that the next-gen release of Genshin Impact might not be direct port either, and might include next-gen “visual improvements as well.” However, the rep did confirm that the studio has no intention of expanding onto Microsoft platforms as yet: “We currently don’t have any plans for an Xbox version of the game.”

In the report, the miHoYo spokesperson also detailed Genshin Impact’s post-launch content roadmap as a live service game, nothing that more characters, missions, side quests and a third city are currently in the works. “We will continue developing even more content and gameplay while also releasing updates and optimizations. So, the product that goes online isn’t the ‘final version’, but rather the ‘first step’.”

Genshin Impact launched on September 28 and has since been downloaded over 17million times on mobile devices alone. Industry analyst Daniel Ahmad has also reported that the game is on track to gross more than $100million by the end of October.

Genshin Impact is currently free-to-play on PC, PS4, iOS and Android.