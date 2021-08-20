Next ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ world update delayed until September

The next update for Microsoft Flight Simulator, which will feature improvements for Switzerland, Austria, and Germany, has been delayed until September 7.

Developer Asobo Studio released an update on the game’s website (thanks, VGC) which reads: “In order to ensure that World Update 6 reaches a very high level of quality, we have decided to move back the release date to September 7.”

“We are very excited about this update as it features many enhancements to the region,” the post continues, “including new aerials and elevation maps, new photogrammetry cities, 4 hand-crafted airports, nearly 100 POIs and new discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips.”

The update also included news of other changes and improvements, such as the fixing of several crashes, a fix to the ATC radar altitude so it doesn’t ask players to fix altitude when not applicable, and an additional fix meaning that the game won’t crash when exited in virtual reality.

A developer roadmap can also be found on the update page, which says that ‘Sim Update 6’ will be coming at some time mid September.

Helicopters will also be coming to the game in 2022, as they have been the most fan requested feature, topping a feedback poll at 1468 votes. On top of that, a player has managed to get past the Earth’s atmosphere and into space. This was already done on PC, but someone finally did it in the Xbox Series X version.

