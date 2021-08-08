Next week’s Epic Games Store freebie will take you into orbit

Epic has revealed the next game that will be available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store from Thursday.

Usually, two games are made free for users of the store, however this week the company will be giving away just one: the space western space trading and combat simulation adventure, Rebel Galaxy.

Originally launched on Microsoft Windows in October 2015, the game eventually came to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in January 2016. Rebel Galaxy was developed by the two-person studio Double Damage Games.

Advertisement

Rebel Galaxy is available to download from August 12 to 19. Afterwards, it will return to its standard price of £14.99.

The original Rebel Galaxy trailer can be watched below:

“Rebel Galaxy is a game of action-packed combat, exploration, discovery, trade, and ‘negotiation’ with the outlandish denizens at the edge of the known universe,” reads the game description.

“You’ll battle pirates, explore anomalies, befriend aliens, scavenge battle wreckage, mine asteroids, and discover artifacts. Choose your path as a roguish do-gooder, crafty space-trader or power-hungry privateer in this swashbuckling space adventure.”

A Plague Tale: Innocence and Minit are both currently available to download for free from the Epic Games Store until August 12. Speed Brawl was initially part of the offering but encountered technical issues and thus was replaced by Minit. Head over to the store now to redeem both.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, it was announced that Guile and Cammy from Street Fighter would join the world of Fortnite.

Meanwhile, a number of data-miners have found files in Fortnite that suggest Epic Games is planning to add an emote based on ‘AM to PM’ – a song featuring DaBaby – amidst controversy regarding the rapper’s homophobic comments.