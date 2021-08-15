Next week’s Pokémon Presents brings news on ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ and more

The official Pokémon Twitter page has announced that fans will learn more about multiple upcoming Pokémon games during next week’s Pokémon Presents.

The Pokémon Presents will broadcast on Wednesday (August 18) at 2PM BST, and will bring fans more news on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, as well as information on the upcoming remakes of Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

Fans can watch Pokémon Presents through the official Pokémon Youtube channel, where it will be streamed live next Wednesday afternoon.

Attention, Trainers! Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Pokémon Presents will give excited fans their first look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus since it was announced in February, following The Pokémon Company stating that fans would be “hearing from us soon” with news on the historical-era Pokémon game.

The official Pokémon Twitter page has also confirmed that the show will feature news on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, remakes of the 2006 titles that originally launched on the Nintendo DS.

The remake will include “easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes” according to the official website for the remake.

While Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are both scheduled to release on November 19, Pokémon Legends: Arceus won’t be arriving until January 28, 2022. Interestingly, both the remakes and the all-new game are set in the Sinnoh region of the Pokémon world – though Arceus will be set “long before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl“.

