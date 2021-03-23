Niantic announces development of ‘Pikmin’ AR game

A Pikmin mobile game is in the works from Pokémon Go developer Niantic.

Nintendo and Niantic have announced a new partnership to create a range of augmented reality mobile games, based on Nintendo titles. The first game announced is a Pikmin AR mobile game, set to release in 2021.

Kei Kawai, vice president of Product Management made the announcement on Niantic’s official blog, saying: “The app will include gameplay activities to encourage walking and make walking more delightful.”

They continued: “This will be the first title created by our Tokyo Studio since it was established in April 2018.”

Nintendo of America’s official Twitter account posted the reveal yesterday (23 March), sharing some artwork which features the original red, blue and yellow Pikmin, with different coloured flowers.

What would it be like to have a more fun walking experience surrounded by #Pikmin? In a new mobile app developed by @NianticLabs and Nintendo coming later in 2021, explore the real world and create memories with your Pikmin friends. Pre-register here! https://t.co/2wFI9TjHvz pic.twitter.com/LiPEl15YRZ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 23, 2021

Pikmin fans last had a new game in 2013, with Pikmin 3 for the WiiU. Nintendo ported the game to the Nintendo Switch as Pikmin 3 Deluxe in 2020.

In a four-star review for NME, Jordan Oloman said that it was “the definitive version of the game.”

He praised the game’s “inimitable world full of cutesy comrades and creepy critters” and said that its “cool extra features like the side stories and the Piklopedia catalogue” made it an “easy recommendation.”

Recent news from Niantic has confirmed that Pokémon Go will be trailing a new system where the potential content of Eggs would be shown to users before they hatch.

This news came after fans of the game pressured Niantic to be more transparent with the results of its ‘loot box style’ eggs, after research showed some hatch rates were as low as one per cent.