‘Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’ adding crossplay and teases voice acting

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl will soon be adding crossplay to the game, and one developer has teased that voice acting is coming to the game (thanks, IGN).

FGC player and Twitch streamer Hungrybox recently hosted a stream where he interviewed Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s art director Diego Hernández about a variety of topics. One thing Hernández confirmed was crossplay arriving in Q1, 2022. “We wanted to launch with crossplay,” Hernández told Hungrybox.

“But we came to the conclusion that we needed to wait a bit longer to fine-tune some of the details. We were just testing out the waters and seeing how the net code and everything worked first before introducing crossplay so I think it’s finally time for it so we are confident about it and it’s going to be out there soon.” Crossplay means that players on PlayStation will be able to play with PC or Xbox players for example.

Hernández also seemingly teased the arrival of voice acting in the game. “All I can say is that we have HEARD your requests, and we are HEARING what you’re talking about,” emphasis on heard and hearing from Hernández. This was then teased again in a post on the game’s subreddit. The post also noted that the latest free DLC character would be added to the game soon and that there are a number of characters and stages in the works.

Fans were disappointed that the game launched without voice acting, as it made the characters feel quite lifeless. Hernández couldn’t actually confirm the news though, so there is no set date as to when voice acting might be added to the game.

