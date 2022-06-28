‘Nier: Automata’ is coming to Nintendo Switch later this year

During the Nintendo Direct Mini today (June 28), it was announced that Nier: Automata will be coming to Nintendo Switch on October 6.

The Nintendo Switch version of the Japanese RPG will be entitled NieR: Automata The End Of YoRHa Edition and will include the original game, as well as all its downloadable content (DLC).

The DLC will feature 3C3C1D119440927, which includes three challenging colosseums, more boss battles, and additional costumes inspired by Nier Replicant.

When it releases, players will be able to download the free 6C2P4A118680823 DLC, which features various cosmetic items, including six costumes, and four accessories. It also includes two pod skins based on characters from the popular mobile title Nier Re[in]carnation.

NieR: Automata The End Of YoRHa Edition will be getting both a physical and digital release, and pre-orders are available now.

Square Enix also shared the official box art, which features a reversible case slip to showcase brand new concept art from artist Koda Kazuma featuring the character A2.

Square Enix also shared a new blog post which delivered more details. “Uncover the secrets of a post-apocalyptic world on the train! Battle machine lifeforms in the backyard! Experience an emotional rollercoaster on the toilet (or at least another one)!” it reads.

Nier: Automata first launched in 2017 for PS4, Xbox One and Steam. The game is also playable through backwards compatibility on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Fans of the post-apocalyptic game have wanted a Nintendo Switch port for a while.

In other news, Atlus has announced that Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are all coming to Nintendo Switch. The announcement was made ahead of the previously mentioned Nintendo Direct Mini broadcast. While Persona 5 Royal is coming to Switch on October 21, the other two titles are expected to arrive in 2023.