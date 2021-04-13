‘Nier: Automata’ to receive mystery upgrade patch on Steam

NieR: Automata is receiving an upgrade patch for the Steam version, although there are no details about what it will bring to the game.

The official NieR Twitter account has posted that an upgrade patch for the Steam version of NieR: Automata is currently in development, and that they will have “more information to share with you at a later date”.

An upgrade patch for the Steam version of #NieR:Automata is currently in development. We'll have more information to share with you at a later date. pic.twitter.com/gUPCLSwgyH — NieR Series (@NieRGame) April 13, 2021

Advertisement

Automata recently started getting “review bombed” on Steam, as users complained that the version available via steam was less polished than the Become A God version that was released on Xbox One and the Windows Store.

The Steam version was plagued with issues such as low frame rate, a stretched UI, and control issues that required players to download a fan fix. Despite this, Square Enix didn’t patch the game, instead releasing a different version to Microsoft.

While there has been no confirmation, it is likely that the upgrade patch is intended to fix the myriad issues associated with the Steam version.

In December 2020, NieR: Automata celebrated over 5million unit sales across PC, PS4 and Xbox One. NieR Replicant, a remake of the original 2019 Nier is slated for release in April this year on PC, PS4 and XBox One. The remake is set to adapt the original Japanese version of the game, which has some links to Automata.

The popularity of the game has seen Square Enix create a collaboration between Final Fantasy XIV and NieR Automata, as the lead designers on Automata have been directing a storyline in the MMO, as well as designing various raids and dungeons.