‘NieR’ creators to join ‘Final Fantasy XIV’ Live Letter in July

The next Final Fantasy XIV Live Letter from the Producer event has been confirmed for next month. While it’s unlikely to feature new updates, it will include guest appearances from NieR creators Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito.

According to the announcement on the official website, the guest creators of YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse will join Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida to look back on the the NieR-themed alliance raid series, which concluded in the MMORPG’s 5.5 Patch update.

The Live Letter will also review recently announced information for the upcoming Endwalker expansion, which includes new job classes like the Reaper. There will however unlikely be any new announcements since the Patch 5.55 update has already been deployed.

The next #FFXIV Letter from the Producer LIVE is set!🥳 🇺🇸 July 9 at 7:30 p.m. (PT)

🇪🇺 10 July at 2:30 (GMT) We'll recap Endwalker announcements and host Q&A with YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse guest creators Yosuke Saito & YOKO TARO! Ask your 🔥 questions!

Fans can stream the Live Letter from the Producer event on Friday, July 9 at 7:30pm PDT or Saturday, July 10 at 3:30am BST via Twitch or YouTube.

In a recent NME interview, Yoshida called Endwalker “a result of us in the development team also partaking in our own lengthy journey”.

Since the game’s inception, when he took over the project rescuing it from failure, he talked about how “the story’s quality has improved, there are more appealing characters, the battle content is richer, and we’re using more sophisticated techniques in the cutscenes.”

“This means that there’s a lot of quality and work that needs to go into creating an ending that’s worthy [of the bar we’ve set for ourselves].”

