‘Nightingale’ highly requested third-person mode is a big win for fans

Inflexion Games‘ Nightingale recently revealed its third-person mode following a slew of requests from fans for the feature.

Community coordinator Maribel Diaz spoke in a developer update on the progress of Nightingale and the feedback that Inflexion Games has gotten from fans in its latest playtests. “[Third-person mode] was highly experimental for this playtest, but for those who are prone to motion sickness, or simply prefer it, the option was there for playtesters to check it out to let us know how it felt,” they said.

Advertisement

Diaz clarified that first-person mode is the default for Nightingale, however, third-person mode is a valuable addition for accessibility. “We really hope to have it ready by the time we launch in early access,” they added, as the game is aiming for an early access window of late 2023.

Expectedly, third-person mode has been welcomed warmly by fans, with some even saying that they’re now won over by the upcoming gaslamp fantasy survival game. Diaz mentioned that there are more “highly requested features” from fans that are in development and will be shown off as soon as they are ready.

Nightingale is on its way to PC via Steam and Epic Game Store and there is significant interest as former BioWare general manager Aaryn Flynn is in the driver’s seat in this new venture. Nevertheless, Nightingale isn’t necessarily cut from the same cloth as things like Dragon Age.

“It’s very much a sandbox, but we want to offer players some structure in how they’re going to explore this world. But there isn’t this overarching quest – beyond finding your way back to Nightingale. It represents a north star, and you’re going to be thinking about how to find your way back,” explained Flynn in an interview with NME on its worldbuilding visions.

In other gaming news, the wedding of former politician George Osborne and Thea Rogers appeared in the satirical mod Duke Smoochem 3D.