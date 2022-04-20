Nintendo accused of “coercive actions” in labour complaint

An anonymous Nintendo of America worker has filed a complaint with the United States National Labour Relations Board (NLRB), bringing forward allegations of “coercive actions” and interference with their right to unionise.

As reported by Axios, on Friday (April 15) a complaint was filed against Nintendo of America and Aston Carter, a contracting company that provides work for Nintendo.

The filing alleges coercive actions and statements, concerted activities such as retaliation and discipline, and discharge – which can mean either firing or a refusal to hire.

Although specific details regarding the filing have not been made public, listed example of coercive actions includes a reference to surveillance, while coercive statements can involve threats.

A former contractor, going by Boyks on Twitter, has responded to the allegations, claiming their time with Nintendo “was one of the most stressful and awful experiences of my life.”

Working for nintendo (contract for 3+ years) was one of the most stressful and awful experiences of my life. Coworkers were great, but I was constantly under pressure of being let go for little things like going to the bathroom or being stuck in traffic an extra 2 min b4 work. https://t.co/gbxqNfynmf — Boyks (@the_boyks) April 19, 2022

“They have an awful practice of “dangling the carrot” of full time employee [status] to contracts who they almost universally never hire […] just to keep exploiting them and keep them quiet,” alleged Boyks. Under the filing’s allegation of coercive statements, “promises of benefits” is listed as an example.

Was also there when they killed the Nintendo Power helpline. They separated all of the contract workers while they gave the news. Lots of FTEs who were there for years left crying on the floor being told to go contract or pack up. They weren't wanted anymore. — Boyks (@the_boyks) April 19, 2022

Nintendo is yet to respond to the NLRB filing.

While these are the first allegations to surface involving Nintendo, the wider games industry has seen an increase in worker disputes involving studios.

Activision Blizzard is currently involved in a lawsuit filed to the NLRB, which alleges the company of using coercive tactics to undermine unionisation efforts. Efforts to unionise at at the company’s Raven Software studio are still underway, however those involved were recently excluded from a company-wide quality assurance wage increase.

Elsewhere, employees at Ubisoft are continuing to fight for improved workplace conditions at the studio.

In other news, a Game Boy Advance emulator seemingly created by Nintendo has leaked, along with a list of games for the service.