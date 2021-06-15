Nintendo announce ‘Metroid Dread’ the first new 2D Metroid game in 19 years

Surprising everyone, Nintendo has announced a brand new 2D Metroid game E3 show.

Nintendo has revealed a brand new 2D Metroid game, titled Metroid Dread. The game looks like a return to the series roots, featuring exploration in a maze-like 2D environment.

A trailer is available below:

Suit up as Samus Aran in the first new entry of the 2D #Metroid saga in more than 19 years, #MetroidDread, launching 10/8. Continue Samus’ story after Metroid Fusion, exploring a strange new planet alone and hunted by the ominous E.M.M.I. Pre-order: https://t.co/p0Dsf1YiKY pic.twitter.com/gQ40VZbrZT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Planned for release on 8 October 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Metroid Dread is the first brand new 2D Metroid game in 19 years, since the release of Metroid Fusion.

Since Fusion, Metroid: Zero Mission and Metroid: Samus Returns were released, but both were remakes of existing Metroid games (Metroid and Metroid II: Return Of Samus respectively).

Movement upgrades such as sliding, dashing, and melee attacks are shown off, as well as, robotic antagonist E.M.M.I which hunts down Samus.

The bounty hunter shows off one upgrade which lets her stand still and activate a stealth mode to avoid a scan from E.M.M.I.

Other gameplay shows a variety of combat against regular enemies, counter attacks such as those that featured in Metroid: Samus Returns, as well as boss fights, and new traversal options such as wall-climbing.

The game will also release with an Amiibo set which comes with Samus and E.M.M.I figures. An early look at the Amiibos came from Nintendo, and it has given us a good look at Samus’s new blue, white and red suit, which you can see below.

Have an early look at the #MetroidDread Samus and E.M.M.I. #amiibo figures, releasing alongside the game on 10/8! pic.twitter.com/E3FSDgHzaa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 15, 2021

Before the trailer, Nintendo confirmed that they were still hard at work on Metroid Prime 4, but gave no further details. Here’s a look at the special edition of the game, thanks to Wario64.

there will be a Metroid Dread Special Edition pic.twitter.com/mDmtTxlhWA — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 15, 2021

