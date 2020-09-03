Nintendo announce multiple Mario games in 35th Anniversary Direct

Nintendo has released a surprise Direct, celebrating 35 years of its mascot Mario with an array of new game announcements for the Nintendo Switch.

The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct outlined the company’s plans for Mario up until March 2021, with several announcements and long-rumoured games confirmed:

Super Mario 3D All-Stars – A collection containing optimised versions of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. All games have been enhanced with a sharper resolution and a smoother gameplay experience. Super Mario 3D All-Stars also includes an in-game music player, allowing users to play tracks from all three games – even while their Switch console is off. The game is set to release on September 18 as a limited-run both physically and digitally until approximately March 31, 2021.

Super Mario All-Stars – The original Super Mario All-Stars is available today (September 3) on the Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online collection. The classic games include enhanced 16-bit graphics and the collection comes bundled with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Super Mario Bros. 2 and Super Mario Bros. 3.

Super Mario 3D World – The classic Wii U game is getting the remaster treatment as well, alongside a brand new expansion titled Bowser’s Fury, and will release on February 12, 2021. Little is known about the Bowser’s Fury expansion, however, Nintendo has said it will reveal more details closer to its release.

Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. – A replica of the classic console features a modern control pad and will come loaded with Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels and a special version of Ball with a Mario makeover. The console also doubles as a clock – much like the original system – and is said to contain 35 little touches to discover. The collectable device is set to launch on November 13.

Super Mario Bros. 35. – A competitive battle-royale with the classic visual style of the franchise. In Super Mario Bros. 35., up to 35 players compete to be the last Mario standing through platforming gauntlets. Enemies defeated will spawn in other opponents courses and special items can be used to try and get ahead of the pack. The game launches on October 1 as a digital-only game exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members and will be playable up until March 31, 2021.

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit – The hybrid game comes packed with a physical kart, in which players can create their own tracks and use the Switch to race around their own house. Custom courses can be created and using a built-in camera, the kart responds to boosts by speeding faster in the real world and even stops when hit with an item. Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit launches on October 16, with both a Mario and Luigi set sold separately for players to choose from.

The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct showcase also outlined numerous events taking place between now and March 31, 2021. Events mentioned included special online tournaments in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and unique themed furniture coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You can check out the full Direct showcase below:

It’s unclear why multiple games are only available until March 31, 2021. However, it has been reported that a new enhanced Nintendo Switch model is due to arrive around the same time, suggesting a correlation between the two.

The multiple Mario announcements join Pikmin 3 Deluxe, a port of the Wii U game that is also coming to the Nintendo Switch later this year with new missions, two-player co-op, and quality of life improvements.

In related Nintendo news, the company recently released a Nintendo Partner Showcase, highlighting multiple third-party games coming to the system over the next few months. Titles included were Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory and Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend.