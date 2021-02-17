Nintendo announces next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighter, Pyra

Nintendo announced today that Pyra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be the next character to join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Releasing in March, Pyra will join the already packed roster of fighters bringing her own set of moves and a new stage – which features the cast of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 characters in the background, floating above clouds.

Pyra has a unique ability which enables her to channel the power of Mythra, an equally powerful fighter, with whom she can swap places at any time. The trailer shows both characters swapping with one another during battle, a skill that will feature in game.

Watch the full trailer above.

Released late 2018, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has seen several characters join its roster as DLC additions including Banjo and Kazooie from the self-titled games, Joker from Persona 5, Minecraft’s Steve and Sephiroth from the Final Fantasy series of video games.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is an action role-playing game developed by Monolith Soft which released for the Nintendo Switch in 2017. The Xenoblade series started in 2010 with Xenoblade Chronicles, which received a remastered release on the Switch last year.

Pyra will join the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate cast in March, although Nintendo has not provided a specific date for the release.

