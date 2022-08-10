Nintendo confirms post-release roadmap for ‘Splatoon 3’ alongside new weapons

Nintendo has confirmed the post-release roadmap for Splatoon 3 alongside details of new weapons, game modes and mini games.

Splatoon 3 is coming to Nintendo Switch next month (September 9) and during a dedicated Direct, Nintendo revealed a bunch of new information about the third-person shooter.

During the 30-minute presentation, it was revealed a total of 12 returning and new stages will be playable when Splatoon 3 launches. Scorch Gorge, Eeltail Alley, Mincemeat Metalworks, Undertow Spillway and Hagglefish Market will make up The Splatlands while Greater Inkopolis will include Museum d’Alfonsion, Hammerhead Bridge and Mahi-Mahi Resort. Inkblot Art Academy, Sturgeon Shipyard, MakoMart and WooHoo World will also be playable.

However, Nintendo has also confirmed more stages will be added for free post-launch.

Alongside more stages, Splatoon 3 players will receive new catalogs and weapons every three months for the next two years, alongside x battle and league battle modes.

And coming alongside the regular, free-updates is a “large-scale paid DLC”.

Elsewhere in the Direct, Nintendo teased a new weapon, the Splatana. This sword allows players to “send blades of ink flying or perform a charged slash to devastate your enemies”.

It also gave players a look at special weapons like the Tacticooler (a fridge filled with “refreshing beverages”), the Wave Breaker (which sends out damage-causing waves) and the Reefslider, which is basically a motorbike that sprays paint.

Nintendo also shared a first look at Big Run, an in-game event based around the Salmon Run, that sees Salmonids invade Splatsville.

When it releases next month, Splatoon 3 will feature a full single-player campaign called ‘Return of the Mammalians’.

After Splatoon 3, the notable Nintendo releases for this year include: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope on October 20, Bayonetta 3 on October 28 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild would have made that list, but it was delayed into early 2023.

