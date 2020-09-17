Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase focuses on over ten new games

A new Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase has dropped today (September 17), which focuses on more than ten new games arriving on the Switch console.

The main focus of the show was two new Monster Hunter games . Monster Hunter Rise is a brand new mainline entry and is expected to arrive on March 26, 2021, whilst Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings Of Ruin is a sequel to the beloved Nintendo 3DS game with a launch window of Summer 2021.

Fans of JRPGs were in luck as the tactical Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, and farming-adventure simulator Rune Factory 5 were both hit with 2021 release windows.

A couple of notable shadow drops were also revealed to be arriving on the Nintendo eShop later today. The most notable is the surprise announcement of Ori And The Will Of The Wisps, the critically acclaimed metroidvania that arrived earlier this year. Elsewhere, the roguelite RPG Hades and exploration-survival game The Long Dark both made an appearance – and are releasing today.

Other announcements included Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise, more information on Balan Wonderworld, upcoming strategy game Empire Of Sin, and a port of Sniper Elite 4.

The full Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase can be watched below:

Outside of third-party titles, Nintendo has been announcing some of its first-party line-up for the remainder of the year.

A recent 35th Mario Anniversary Direct brought multiple titles to fruition based around the popular company mascot. Super Mario 3D All-Stars will bring together three classic games from the franchise in one complete package. NME recently reviewed the game and described it as a lovingly crafted package of Mario’s best adventures.

The company recently also announced a prequel to The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. The new title is called Hyrule Warriors 2: Age Of Calamity and is heavily based around fast-paced combat and fighting hordes of Hyrule’s enemies.