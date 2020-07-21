Nintendo finally adds landscape mode to ‘Mario Kart Tour’ in new update

The latest update for Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo’s mobile racing game, is now live and finally adds landscape mode to the mobile game.

The update was announced through a new trailer on Twitter, which shows off how the game runs on landscape. With this update, players can now pick between portrait and landscape mode for Mario Kart Tour as and when they like, even while in the middle of a game.

Racing in landscape mode comes with a new set of controls that places the steering controls on the left-hand side, which should be more familiar to people who have played Mario Kart on a console.

Watch the teaser below.

Here's a sneak peek at some of the content that's planned for the next #MarioKartTour update. Players will have the option of racing in either the existing portrait mode or the new landscape mode! Landscape mode includes a new control layout, so find your favorite way to play! pic.twitter.com/KchRRfnGtj — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) July 20, 2020

Nintendo explained the mode in a statement to Nintendo Insider: “When set to Portrait/Landscape, the game will switch between these two modes during races depending on the current orientation of your device.”

“When Left/Right Controls is enabled and you race in landscape mode, you can use the left side of the screen to steer your kart and the right side of the screen to use items,” Nintendo added.

When Mario Kart Tour first launched, gamers could only play against AI racers. However, real-time multiplayer mode was finally added this March, after about three months of testing. The game is currently available on iOS and Android.

In other Nintendo news, the company has announced that two new titles from the Shin Megami Tensei series will be making its way onto the Nintendo Switch next year. Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne will be getting a HD remaster and is expected to be released in Spring 2021, while Shin Megami Tensei V is expected to release before the end of 2021.