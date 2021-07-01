Nintendo hasn’t ruled out the idea of producing more Mini consoles

Nintendo has reportedly said that it’s still considering the production of future Mini consoles, confirming it will examine the “possibility”.

READ MORE: The best PS5 games you can play in 2021



As reported and translated by VGC, in a new Q&A during Nintendo’s General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday (June 29), it was suggested that further Nintendo Mini consoles could be in the cards for the company.

“We always want our products to be played by people of all ages, from children to adults,” said Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa. “In fact, after being in the video game business for many years, we believe that there is now a very wide range of generations who have adopted Nintendo consoles.

Advertisement

“We will continue to examine the possibility of offering classic content, such as with the NES and Super NES Classic Mini series, as well as our online services, as a way of communicating the appeal of our products to different generations.”

In November 2016, the company released the Nintendo Classic Mini: Nintendo Entertainment System which featured 30 titles from Nintendo’s iconic NES console such as Donkey Kong, Metroid, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Mario Bros.

The console quickly sold out and was discontinued in 2017 but was then relaunched for another six months in April 2018 due to popular demand.

Additionally, Nintendo released the Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES which included two retro Super NES controllers as well as 21 built-in SNES games including Starfox 2, A Link to the Past, and Super Mario World.

Advertisement

In other news, Giles Goddard, the co-programmer of the original Star Fox for the SNES has said he would like to work on a game in the series.