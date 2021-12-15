Nintendo Indie World games available today

Nintendo just held its 20 minute Indie World showcase of new games coming to the Switch and many of them will be available from today.

Below is a list of all the games which were revealed in today’s (December 15) Nintendo Indie World showcase which players will be able to purchase shortly.

Dungeon Munchies – Previously released on Steam, Dungeon Munchies, is a 2D cooking and crafting platformer where players rise from the dead and defeat monsters to make meals. Each meal gives players a different power, so they can mix up recipes to find a load out which suits their play style.

Let’s Play! Oink Games – A video game collection of four tabletop titles by Oink Games which includes; Deep Sea Adventure, A Fake Artist Goes To New York, Startups and Moon Adventure. Each game allows for local and online co-op modes and can also be played solo, with more games being added later. This is a timed exclusive for Nintendo Switch.

Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Play as a dog wielding a magical paintbrush and travel across the country to help others in need. In Chicory: A Colorful Tale the paintbrush is the key to solving all the puzzles. This cute and relaxing title was previously available for PC and PlayStation.

Timelie – Originally released last year for PC, Timelie is the story of a girl and her dog sneaking their way through an isometric puzzle environment. Players will have to use magic to alter the environment and to find their way out.

There was also a number of pre-orders, demos and bonuses announced which will also be available from today:

Figment 2: Creed Valley- Music themed isometric puzzle game. Demo available.

Timelie –Also available as a demo.

OlliOlli World – 2D skateboarding platformer and racer. Pre-orders open today with a number of skins available as a pre-order bonus.

In other news, Ubisoft Toronto has put an advert out for new developers to work on the now confirmed Splinter Cell Remake.