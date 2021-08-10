Nintendo Indie World Showcase announced for August 11

Nintendo has announced a new Indie World Showcase where a number of indie games headed to Nintendo Switch will be shown off.

The stream is set to debut on August 11 at 9am PT (5pm BST). Nintendo has confirmed that it will feature 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games due to arrive on Switch in the future. There were no details on whether any new releases will appear.

That said, Nintendo’s Indie World Showcases traditionally feature one or two surprises, with the last one in April announcing an Oxenfree sequel as well as new looks at OlliOlli World, Road 96 and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. In total 21 games were given the momentary spotlight.

The Nintendo Indie World stream can be watched live via Nintendo’s official YouTube channel, or you can watch it below:

The last Nintendo presentation we received was back in July as part of E3 2021. During this Nintendo premiered a new trailer for the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, revealed the upcoming Metroid Dread, and even a new WarioWare title, though we don’t expect any bombshells like this tomorrow.

Nintendo recently rolled out new content for Mario Golf: Super Rush, such as a New Donk City level and Toadette as an additional playable character. A ranked match mode and improved motion controls have also been added, with more updates planned for the rest of this year.

Earlier this week, a rare copy of Super Mario Bros. was purchased for over £1.4million, thus setting a world record for the most expensive video game ever sold, to date. The copy was factory sealed, with the expectation being that the price for the game to only increase as time goes on.