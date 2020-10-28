Nintendo introduces cloud based gaming on the Switch

Nintendo is introducing cloud gaming on its Switch system with two confirmed games announced.

The news was announced during today’s (October 28) Nintendo Direct Mini, which focused on third party games coming to the console. Both Control: Ultimate Edition – which is available to download today – and Hitman 3 were announced.

Check out the full announcement trailers below:

While cloud based gaming on the Nintendo Switch has been around in Japan for a while, this marks the first time for Western audiences. Both will require a “persistent high-speed internet connection to play the game”, according to the eShop store listing of Control: Ultimate Edition. To access each, a free launcher application can be downloaded from the eShop, which can also be used to test the quality of the service.

Before players can stream a game, a five minute trial must be completed to test the strength of the connection and whether it will be able to stream the games appropriately. Once clarified as being up to speed, users can then purchase an Access Pass to play the game. If connections become unstable during games, the service will disconnect after a few minutes.

Nintendo joins numerous other providers who are also attempting the cloud gaming route. Amazon recently announced Luna, its own take on the cloud gaming service, which is also set to partner up with Ubisoft to bring a selection of the company’s games, such as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion.

Microsoft have also released their version of cloud gaming on Android devices, with over 150 playable titles available at launch. Amongst the line-up was critically acclaimed games, including Gears 5 and Devil May Cry V.