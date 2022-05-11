Nintendo is “concerned” about moving on from the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa has admitted the company is concerned about moving on from the Nintendo Switch.

It comes after the Wii sold over 100 million units while its followup, the WiiU, managed just 13.5 million. Similarly the Nintendo DS shifted 154 million units while the 3DS sold under half of that.

Speaking during a Japanese investor call (and translated by VGC), Furukawa responded to a question about the future of the Switch.

“We have already announced a portion of our software roadmap releasing up to next spring. Unlike the past, we continue to have a large variety of games scheduled to be released, even beyond five years of release. This is because the Nintendo Switch has had such a smooth launch, allowing us to focus all of our development resources on a single platform,” he explained.

“However, the question of whether we will be able to just as smoothly transition from the Nintendo Switch to the next generation of hardware is a major concern for us. Based on our experiences with the Wii, Nintendo DS, and other hardware, it is very clear that one of the major obstacles is how to easily transition from one hardware to the next.”

“To help alleviate this risk, we’re focusing on building long-term relationships with our customers. While we will continue launching new software on the Nintendo Switch, we will also provide services that also use Nintendo Accounts and other IP outside of gaming software. We intend for this to help build a lasting impact with our customers.”

His comments come after a new Super Mario Bros film was announced last year, with talk of a Nintendo Cinematic Universe to follow.

Earlier this week, Nintendo announced that the Nintendo Switch has sold 107.65 million units since it launched in 2017 and 39 titles have shifted over a million units.

In other news, Original Live A Live director Takashi Tokita has revealed that the upcoming remake for Nintendo Switch has taken his team three years to create.