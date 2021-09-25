Nintendo isn’t leaving the SNES and NES Switch Online libraries behind

Nintendo won’t be abandoning its Nintendo Switch Online SNES and NES game libraries following recent concerns about their future.

After the announcement that Nintendo will be introducing an N64 and Sega Genesis game libraries on the Switch via its online services, fans have raised concerns about the future of other libraries, including the SNES and NES.

However, as reported by Nintendo Enthusiast, fans won’t need to worry because Nintendo isn’t going to be leaving either library behind. Stephen Totilo, a writer for Axios Gaming, said on Twitter that Nintendo informed him that more games would be coming to the original membership service.

“Nintendo tells me that there will still be more NES and SNES games added for people who don’t upgrade to the new tier of Nintendo Switch Online,” Totilo said.

This could mean that as Nintendo continues to update the NES and SNES libraries, it’s a possibility that the company could add the long-asked for Earthbound and Super Mario RPG, but we’ll have to wait and see.

On Friday (September 24), during the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, the company announced that select Nintendo 64 and Sega Mega Drive titles would be coming to Nintendo Switch Online in late October.

Those games include titles such as The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Super Mario 64 from N64, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Castlevania Bloodlines, and more from the Sega Genesis.

Nintendo has said that it will also be bringing more titles to its Switch Online services in the future, including The Legend Of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, F-Zero X and more.

