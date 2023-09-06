Nintendo might leave ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Hyrule behind

The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom will not receive expansions or extra content as Nintendo focuses on what the future of the series might look like.

The previous entry, Breath Of The Wild, got two downloadable content packs (or DLCs). These were The Master Trials and The Champions’ Ballad which added new modes, features and items like the motorcycle-like vehicle, the Master Cycle Zero.

However, there are no intentions to develop something similar for Tears Of The Kingdom, per an interview with producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi in the latest issue of Famitsu.

“We have no plans to release additional content this time, but that is because we feel like we have done all we can do to create play in that world,” Aonuma explained (via Game Informer). “This time, the reason we decided to make a sequel to the previous game in the first place was because we thought it would be worth experiencing new ways to play in Hyrule.”

Aonuma also suggested that the team might already be imagining a new Hyrule for the next Zelda title. “If such reasons arise, then we may return to the same world,” he continued. “Whether it is a sequel or new work, I think it will be a completely new way to play, so I hope you will look forward to it.”

Fujibayashi expressed his gratitude for the support of fans, and added that Nintendo “will do our best to make the next title even more enjoyable”.

This would be a very high bar to overcome. Tears Of The Kingdom is the second highest rated release of 2023, sandwiched between Baldur’s Gate 3 at number one and Metroid Prime Remastered at number three on Metacritic.

In NME’s four star review of the title, Dominic Preston conceded that it is “more of the same” from Breath Of The Wild, but the new Ultrahand ability “captures the sandbox sensibility perfectly, bringing the Minecraft creator impulse into its open-world adventure”.

In other news, Baldur’s Gate 3 is going to get cross-play between PC and PS5, though it’s not known precisely when it will roll out.