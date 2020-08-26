Nintendo has dropped a new Direct Mini: Partner Showcase today (August 26), which delved into multiple third-party games coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The 10-minute presentation packed over 10 games into its short runtime, highlighting a range of titles, a heavy emphasis being on music-based titles.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory started off the proceedings, giving fans a new look at the new rhythm-based game in the franchise, and Just Dance 2021 was also shown, which is said to feature 40 “hot” new tracks to dance along to.

Taiko No Tatsujin, the fan-favourite drumming game is getting an RPG makeover with the Rhythmic Adventure Pack. Accompanying this is Harmonix’s new title, Fuser, which showcased the multiplayer elements of the game.

Outside of rhythm games, Nintendo also announced some titles for action fans with World Of Tanks Blitz coming to the E-Shop as a free-to-play title today, and Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions, a Rocky inspired boxing game coming to the system.

Final Fantasy fans were treated to trio of games, as Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend will come bundled with the first three titles and a host of quality of life improvements. Finally, Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 was also revealed, blending the two classic puzzle games into one package and is described as the “ultimate crossover”.

Check out the full Nintendo Partner Showcase below:

A montage closed out the presentation with previously announced titles coming over the next few weeks, including Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter expansion, Jump Force: Deluxe Edition, Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of The New Champions, and Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition.

Here’s the full list of titles revealed and their release dates below:

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions-Spring 2021

Captain Tsubasa: Rise Of The New Champions-August 28

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend-December 15

Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition-August 27

Fuser-Autumn 2020

Jump Force: Deluxe Edition-August 28

Just Dance 2021-November 12

Kingdom Hearts: Melody Of Memory–November 13

Minecraft Dungeons: Creeping Winter expansion-September

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2-December 8

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack-Winter 2020

World Of Tanks Blitz-Available today (August 26)

Last week, Nintendo also announced a host on indie titles that will be coming to the Switch. Amongst the selection were games such as Torchlight III and Hades, which are both expected to release later this year.