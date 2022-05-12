Nintendo president confirms more will come to Switch Online this year

Nintendo’s president, Shuntaro Furukawa, has confirmed in a recent Japanese investor Q&A that the slightly controversial Nintendo Switch Online service would continue to expand its content offerings throughout the year.

The Q&A was transcribed by VGC, where Furukawa states, “the total subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online has not been updated from the 32 million subscribers we disclosed last September, but it is gradually increasing as the sales of Nintendo Switches increases.”

Furukawa continues; “of course, there are customers who allow their subscribership to expire, and then they don’t renew, so we believe it is important to continue releasing software that allows players to continue enjoying, not only online play, but also enhances their overall experience.” He concluded his statement by confirming “we will continue to expand our services and create new content for our customers throughout this year.”

When questioned about more expansions and DLC being added, Nintendo’s president is reluctant to give a straight answer, claiming, “we will continue to consider the convenience for our customers as well as how well it would tie in with individual software. We will provide the best possible solution for each title.”

The content mentioned remains unspecified, but there are a few possibilities. The most obvious is more software, specifically for the Nintendo 64 emulator, which has yet to include ROMs of the previously confirmed Pokémon Snap and Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards. There remains a huge range of NES, SNES, and Sega Mega Drive titles that could also be added to the service.

Game Boy and Game Boy Color emulators have also been heavily rumoured as late back as last year, while a Game Boy Advance emulator was recently uncovered online. However, none of these systems have been confirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt until officially confirmed.

