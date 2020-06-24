Nintendo releases ‘Pokémon Café Mix’ for the Switch

Nintendo has launched Pokémon Café Mix, a new free-to-play puzzle game for the Nintendo Switch.

The game features the player and Eevee as owners of a café that serves Pokémon-themed food and drinks. The puzzles in the game are similar to the popular Disney Tsum Tsum mobile game, and involves linking together Pokémon icons in order to clear them.

The game is now available for free on Nintendo Switch, and contains some microtransactions. It is also expected to be released for iOS and Android, although a launch date has not yet been revealed.

Watch the trailer for Pokémon Café Mix below.

The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon Café Mix can only be played in handheld mode. This means gamers cannot play the title while the device is sitting in its dock, not in tabletop mode with detached Joy-Cons.

Pokémon Café Mix was first revealed during the Pokémon Presents event on June 17. During the presentation, Nintendo also announced the New Pokémon Snap, a sequel to the 1999 Nintendo 64 classic Pokémon Snap, as well as AR mobile app Pokémon Smile.

‘The Isle Of Armor’, the first DLC for Pokémon Sword And Shield, was also released on the same day as the Pokémon Presents event. The expansion re-introduced over 100 older Pokémon into the game, alongside a fresh storyline, new gyms and never-before-seen characters.

Nintendo is also reportedly turning away from the mobile games market due to disappointing revenue numbers, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The company is reportedly unhappy with the limitations of a touchscreen-only interface.