Nintendo reveal record profits and sales across 2020

Nintendo has reported record profits in 2020, thanks to the ongoing success of the Nintendo Switch and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Releasing their financial reports for the year ending March 31, 2021, Nintendo revealed that operating profits had risen 82 per cent, to £4.2billion ($5.9billion USD), whilst company revenue came in at the companies second-best, at £11.8billion ($16.6billlion USD).

Nintendo sold 28.8 million Switch units in 2020, which was an increase of 37 percent on 2019 sales. It also highlighted a handful of well performing titles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe which has sold 35.4million copies sold, and Animal Crossing: New Horizon which had sold 32.6million copies after a year of release.

Other games which sold well included Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild which have both sold more than 20m copies each.

Nintendo have just announced a new release for June 2021, game designer software Game Builder Garage. Featuring a visual game programming language, Game Builder Garage lets players design and share games online with other players.

“For anyone who has always wanted to make their own video games, Game Builder Garage is the perfect place to start,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

“Through the use of guided lessons and memorable Nodon characters, Game Builder Garage helps make creating video games just as much fun as playing them!”

In other Switch news, Nintendo’s most recent release, New Pokémon Snap, has reportedly sold four times more physical copies at launch than its predecessor did over a decade ago.

The Pokémon photography game has taken to the top spot in the UK charts, beating out PS5 exclusive Returnal.