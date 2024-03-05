Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu shuts down, must pay £1.9million

Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu is to shut down as the result of a lawsuit against developer Tropical Haze by Nintendo themselves.

As part of the settlement agreement the developer also has to pay Nintendo £1.9million ($2.4million) and shut down their Nintendo 3DS emulator, Citra. The injunction, still yet to be approved by a federal judge, prevents people from “developing or distributing software” that in usually only functions when “cryptographic keys are integrated without authorization”.

According to the injunction, this violates the Digital Millennium Copyright Act due to the fact that “the software is primarily designed for the purpose of circumventing technological measures”.

Advertisement

“We write today to inform you that yuzu and yuzu’s support of Citra are being discontinued, effective immediately. Yuzu and its team have always been against piracy. We started the projects in good faith, out of passion for Nintendo and its consoles and games, and were not intending to cause harm. But we see now that because our projects can circumvent Nintendo’s technological protection measures and allow users to play games outside of authorized hardware, they have led to extensive piracy,” the developer wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Effective today, we will be pulling our code repositories offline, discontinuing our Patreon accounts and Discord servers, and, soon, shutting down our websites.”

As reported by The Verge, the developer must also hand over “all cicumvention tools used for developing or using Yuzu – such as TegraRCMGUI, Hekate, Atmosphere, Lockpick_RCM, NDDumpTool, nxDumpFuse and TegraExplorer” and also give up any “physical circumvention devices and modified Nintendo hardware” that they’ve been using in development efforts.

In other gaming news, Bridgerton and Wicked star Jonathan Bailey has compared Final Fantasy 14 to the works of Shakespeare in a new interview.