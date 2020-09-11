Japanese developer Grasshopper Manufacture has announced that its upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive, No More Heroes 3, has been delayed to 2021.

Grasshopper founder and game director Goichi Suda took to Twitter to announce the news. The lengthy statement explained how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has affected the game’s development, pushing its release to an unspecified date in 2021.

“All staff members at Grasshopper have been working as hard as possible on developing the game in hopes of releasing it in 2020, but the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have unfortunately proven to be a real body blow to our schedule, causing unforeseen delays in development,” said Suda.

“Now that we have managed to get back on our feet with development, we have decided to focus on prioritizing quality, and to therefore push back the final release date,” he added.

Suda went on to reiterate that the studio will “continue to put every effort into the title’s development as we shoot for a 2021 release date”. He also announced that illustrator Darick Robertson – best known for his work on The Boys comics – has been brought in to help illustrate the game.

Check out the announcement below.

I have a very important announcement to share today. pic.twitter.com/i4qTdNpYeD — SUDA51/須田剛一 (@suda_51) September 10, 2020

No More Heroes 3 was first announced at E3 in 2019, alongside a nifty reveal trailer. The game has been a long-waited one for fans of the series, with the last core entry in the franchise, No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle, releasing back in 2010.

No More Heroes 3 will continue the narrative that the previous core entries built upon, and follows the adventures of Travis Touchdown, who hopes to becoming the world’s greatest assassin.

In other Nintendo Switch news, game developers have reportedly been asked to ensure that Switch games are 4K-ready, further hinting at the imminent release of an upgraded Switch console that boasts a better display among other currently unknown improvements.