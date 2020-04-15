Nintendo has released a new firmware update for its Switch consoles which will finally allow users to remap their controllers, among other updates.

For Ver 10.0.0 of the Switch firmware, Nintendo focused on improving the “functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible,” they stated in the patch notes.

The new update will finally allow console owners to remap the analog stick and button configuration on the Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Pro Controller and Switch Lite System. For each controller system, up to five custom presets can be saved.

Additionally, the update also includes a feature that players have been clamouring for since the Switch was first introduced: SD card transfers. Players can now transfer software data from system memory to an SD card and vice versa, freeing up storage space on the Switch console.

The update also gives fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons some new user icons from the game: Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy, Isabelle, Wilbur, C.J. and Flick.

The Ver 10.0.0 update should automatically download for all players once their Switch is online, but they can always verify and manually start the update from their System Settings if need be.

In other Nintendo Switch news, Nintendo has suspended shipments of the Switch, Switch Pro and Switch Lite to Japan due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Other markets around the world, such as America and Europe, will not be affected for the time being.

According to a report on Nikkei, while operations at the China and Vietnam factories where the devices are produced have “recovered to a certain point”, they have yet to return to full capacity.

This has impacted Nintendo’s supply chain and its ability to meet the demands of the Japanese market. It is presently unclear when Nintendo will resume its shipments of the consoles to Japan.