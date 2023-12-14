Nintendo Switch users can check their Year In Review stats now

Nintendo Switch users are now able to check their Nintendo Year In Review.

The Nintendo Switch 2023 Year In Review allows players to see how many games they’ve played on the system throughout the year, along with how many hours total they’ve played.

The Year In Review then goes on to tell the user their most played games of the entire year, along with the number of hours they’ve put into those games. It then shows the genres that the player has played throughout the year.

Advertisement

It also tells players what their first game of 2023 was, along with breaking down monthly playtime along with the month that a user played the most hours during.

The biggest game to release on Nintendo Switch this year, and likely one of the most played in a lot of people’s Year In Review, is The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom, a sequel to 2017’s The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild.

NME‘s review called The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom a “surprisingly safe sequel”, with Dominic Preston writing that the title “commits the egregious sin of merely being a very good game” and that compared to Breath Of The Wild, the game is “quite simply more of the same”.

“Tears of the Kingdom plays it safe, which is a shame for the follow-up to the least safe Zelda in decades,” he writes.

“Still, it’s hard to complain too much about getting more of one of the all-time greats, and there are enough tweaks to make it feel worth playing all over again.”

Advertisement

In other gaming news, major Starfield bugs have reportedly not been fixed by a recent patch. Elsewhere, Microsoft has floated the idea of a free Xbox Game Pass tier with adverts.