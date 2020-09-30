Nintendo to announce new ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ fighter tomorrow

Nintendo has announced that it will be unveiling the next post-launch Super Smash Bros Ultimate fighter tomorrow (October 1).

The short presentation is expected to be livestreamed at 3pm BST and will run approximately for three minutes, followed by a “brief message from [game] Director Masahiro Sakurai”. Fans can tune in through the company’s YouTube channel, which will be airing the live show.

Check out the announcement tweet from Nintendo below:

The next #SmashBrosUltimate DLC fighter will be revealed tomorrow at 7am PT! The video presentation will be roughly 3 minutes long, followed by a brief message from Director Masahiro Sakurai. Tune-in here tomorrow: https://t.co/7RL5x0EEVI pic.twitter.com/Fqmw03axMv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 30, 2020

Past fighter presentations have detailed new characters with deep-dives into their move sets after reveal. The recent unveiling of Min Min from ARMS joining the roster ran for roughly 35 minutes, however, the short runtime suggest this will not be the case and will instead provide a short trailer introducing the character.

The reveal marks the second character from the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass 2, which will feature six additional playable fighters, plus new stages and music when completed. The first pass which included characters such as Banjo-Kazooie, Joker from Persona 5, and Hero from Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Yesterday (29 September), Nintendo released news of the final expansion for Pokémon Sword And Shield, called The Crown Tundra. Players will be whisked away to a snowy isle which is said to contain every legendary Pokémon from past mainline entries.

The company recently warned Nintendo Switch owners to ensure that their consoles are regularly charged, following six months of many owners purchasing one due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic.