Nintendo to celebrate ‘Zelda’ 35th anniversary with themed Game & Watch

As part of its 35th anniversary celebration, Nintendo will launch a Game & Watch system featuring the first three Legend Of Zelda games.

As revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct at E3, series producer Eiji Aonuma confirmed the handheld is being produced to mark the milestone of the the first game in the series, which released in 1986.

The Game & Watch system will feature:

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventures Of Link

The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Advertisement

Alongside this, there will also be a “special” version of the classic Vermin game starring Link as a playable character. A playable digital clock based on The Legend Of Zelda and a playable timer themed after Zelda II: The Adventure Of Link will be included too.

The trailer can be watched below:

The Legend Of Zelda: Link’s Awakening actually received a full-blown remake in 2019 – most notably, having its art style overhauled to a claymation-like appearance.

The Game & Watch: The Legend Of Zelda will launch on November 12 and will be available to purchase for £49.99 RRP.

Advertisement

Nintendo closed its E3 presentation focusing on the Zelda series. While the Game & Watch was debuted in the middle of this particular segment, it first opened with a new trailer spotlighting the Skyward Sword remaster. The 2011 Wii title will arrive on Switch in July next month.

A new trailer for Breath of the Wild 2 then closed out the full show, with a scheduled release date of 2022 revealed.

The began with series’ hero Link plummeting from the skies. There was focus on exploring floating islands, as well as a range of new Sheikah slate powers .

This new setting perhaps explains the company’s decision to remaster The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword, which was set in the aerial world of Skyloft.