Nintendo unveils new ‘Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity’ trailer

Nintendo has released a brand-new trailer for its upcoming The Legend Of Zelda spin-off, Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity.

The trailer introduces players to the large cast of new characters that will be joining Link on his journey. It also teases the heroes’ various abilities and unique combat skills, as well as the large array of locales Link will traverse through during his adventures.

Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity is the sequel to 2014’s hack-and-slash Wii U game Hyrule Warriors. The upcoming title will be set 100 years before The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild, and explores the great war between Hyrule and the armies of Ganon.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer below.

In addition, the game’s Japanese distributor, Koei Tecmo, also released over 10 minutes of gameplay footage during a recent panel at the 2020 Tokyo Games Show. The gameplay demo focuses on the combat abilities of Link and a young Impa. Check out the footage here, as captured by GameXplain.

Nintendo first announced Hyrule Warriors: Age Of Calamity on September 8. The game is set to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on November 20, and will include a two-player local co-op function.

In other Nintendo news, the gaming giant recently released a brand-new Kirby game titled Kirby Fighters 2. It is the sequel to the 2014 digital-only game, Kirby Fighters Deluxe, which itself was an upgraded and standalone version of the ‘Kirby Fighters’ mini-game from Kirby: Triple Deluxe