Nintendo’s Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is its most disliked video

Nintendo‘s Switch Online + Expansion Pack trailer is the company’s most disliked video ever, according to the downvotes on its YouTube channel.

First spotted by VGC over the weekend, the trailer has reached over 118,000 dislikes compared to just 17,000 likes. Its previous record holder was the E3 2015 trailer for Metroid Prime: Federation Force. That achieved 11,000 likes and 96,000 dislikes.

Granted, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack video has over 500,000 fewer views but it’s achieved this total in just 17 days.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched on October 26. Pricing for one year of membership begins at £34.99/ €39.99. Alternatively, a family pack is available for £59.99 / €69.99 and works across eight separate Nintendo accounts.

It offers access to a library of games from the Nintendo 64 including The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Paper Mario. There’s also access to a Sega Mega Drive library including games like Sonic 2, Streets of Rage 2, and Phantasy Star 4.

The membership also offers access to Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise once it launches on Friday, November 5.

There have been issues with the subscription service launch though with Ocarina of Time and Mario Kart 64 suffering major problems that are sure to have encouraged more downvotes on YouTube.

In other gaming news, New World has lost over 500,000 players in its first month. A steady stream of bugs and issues may not have helped matters, as the MMO now has less than half of the player base it launched with.