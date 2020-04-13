Game developer Team Ninja has released a new patch for samurai RPG Nioh 2, which it claims makes the game a more “balanced and well-rounded experience”.

The majority of the changes affect the game’s collectible Yokai abilities, rendering several of the previously “ineffective” skills more powerful, according to the patch notes. The abilities will now be easier to execute, deal higher damage and produce more hits.

Additionally, Team Ninja has tweaked some of Nioh 2‘s mechanics. This includes increasing the window of success for the Ki Pulse move, adjusting a couple of weapon skills and fixing a host of issues related to Yokai Shift.

The patch also resolves numerous bugs. Check out the full list of changes via Team Ninja’s official Twitter below.

[Update]

Latest patch v1.08 has now rolled out. This patch is primarily focused on Yokai Abilities. Please read all the adjustments on the images below and continue to improve your yokai hunting techniques 👹! #Nioh2 #PlayStation4 pic.twitter.com/llDsZzsSdT — Team NINJA (@TeamNINJAStudio) April 10, 2020

Nioh 2 was released on March 13 by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The game is a prequel to 2017’s Nioh, although several events of the game take place after Nioh wraps up.

Last week, SIE indefinitely postponed the releases of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR due to coronavirus. The games were set to launch in May, after an initial delay from their original February release dates. New launch dates for the titles have yet to be revealed.

In other patch update news, Call Of Duty: Warzone has reinstated Trio squads after the feature was removed with the launch of season three last week. The update arrived on Friday (April 10), following negative feedback from players over the replacement of Trios mode with Quads.