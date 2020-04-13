News Gaming News

‘Nioh 2’ update makes the game more “balanced”: developer Team Ninja

The patch focuses primarily on Yokai Abilities

Surej Singh
Nioh Patch Update April 2020
Nioh 2. Credit: Team Ninja

Game developer Team Ninja has released a new patch for samurai RPG Nioh 2, which it claims makes the game a more “balanced and well-rounded experience”.

The majority of the changes affect the game’s collectible Yokai abilities, rendering several of the previously “ineffective” skills more powerful, according to the patch notes. The abilities will now be easier to execute, deal higher damage and produce more hits.

Additionally, Team Ninja has tweaked some of Nioh 2‘s mechanics. This includes increasing the window of success for the Ki Pulse move, adjusting a couple of weapon skills and fixing a host of issues related to Yokai Shift.

Advertisement

The patch also resolves numerous bugs. Check out the full list of changes via Team Ninja’s official Twitter below.

Nioh 2 was released on March 13 by Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), and is available exclusively on the PlayStation 4. The game is a prequel to 2017’s Nioh, although several events of the game take place after Nioh wraps up.

Last week, SIE indefinitely postponed the releases of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR due to coronavirus. The games were set to launch in May, after an initial delay from their original February release dates. New launch dates for the titles have yet to be revealed.

In other patch update news, Call Of Duty: Warzone has reinstated Trio squads after the feature was removed with the launch of season three last week. The update arrived on Friday (April 10), following negative feedback from players over the replacement of Trios mode with Quads.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.